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Trump Shares AI Photo Of Obama Jailhouse Mugshot, Outrage Ensues

Trump Shares AI Photo Of Obama’s Jailhouse Mugshot, Outrage Ensues

Trump continued targeting Barack Obama by sharing an AI-generated prison photo.

Published on May 25, 2026
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Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Donald Trump’s occasional jabs at his predecessor, President Obama, continue.

With his typical penchant for AI slop and Truth Social, Trump once again conjoined them by posting a photo of Obama wearing a beige prison uniform in a mugshot-style photo.

And because he doesn’t like anyone to forget his middle name, the plaque he’s holding says Barack Hussein Obama.

The post is a play on The Brady Bunch, but switched to “The Shady Bunch” and features Obama at the bottom center. Surrounding him are a bunch of orange-wearing Democrats Trump’s got disdain for: Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett,  retired lieutenant general and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and John O. Brennan, Former Director of the CIA. Also included is White House staffer Ben Rhodes, along with his “Hamas” nickname, and James Comey, whom Trump is trying to prosecute after interpreting a picture of seashells as a possible signal to kill him.

Alongside the AI-generated photo, Trump wrote, “This is a bad (Sick!) group of people. Very destructive to our great Nation. Caused tremendous damage through Weaponization! President DJT.”

This isn’t even the first time this month that Trump has called for Obama’s arrest. He described Obama as “the most DEMONIC FORCE in American politics in decades” on May 12, after he accused him and his allies of rigging elections. 

He followed up by sharing a post that read, “Arrest them all. Prosecute them all. Incarcerate them all at once for treachery, treason, and seditious conspiracy to overthrow the United States Government. But first, Barack Obama.”

And last year, he posted an AI video of Obama being arrested in the Oval Office.

Obama has yet to respond to the latest dig. See how social media is reacting below.

Trump Shares AI Photo Of Obama’s Jailhouse Mugshot, Outrage Ensues was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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