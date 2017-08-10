An Ode To The Rock’s Salt And Pepper Beard, From All Of Us

An Ode To The Rock’s Salt And Pepper Beard, From All Of Us

The Lord hath smiled upon us in recent weeks with the holy spirit manifesting itself in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s beautiful salt and pepper beard.

The man has always been handsome, but this beard sitch has brought out a whole new level of sexy.

Just look at that marvel of muscles and good teeth. Take a minute to take it all in.

There is just something about a beautiful Black man with a beard. Never shave bae. Never shave.

