An Ode To The Rock’s Salt And Pepper Beard, From All Of Us

The Lord hath smiled upon us in recent weeks with the holy spirit manifesting itself in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s beautiful salt and pepper beard.

The man has always been handsome, but this beard sitch has brought out a whole new level of sexy.

Take a look here:

Sometimes the goal we've worked our ass off for years is never achieved. Then years later we look back and realize, it's the best thing that NEVER happened. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 9, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

Just look at that marvel of muscles and good teeth. Take a minute to take it all in.

There is just something about a beautiful Black man with a beard. Never shave bae. Never shave.

