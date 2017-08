Channing Tatum Has A Magic Mike Moment In The Carolinas

Actor Channing Tatum is currently traveling through North Carolina promoting his new movie Logan Lucky, filmed partly in the Charlotte area.

While trekking across the Tar Heel State, Tatum made a stop at a convenience store in Statesville, where he began chatting with store clerk Beatrice who’s also a fan of the Magic Mike star.

Check out Tatum’s dance moves!



Lucky Logan hits theaters Aug. 18. The movie also stars Adam Driver and Daniel Craig.

