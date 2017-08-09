Disney Is Ready To Battle Netflix

In 2019, Disney will launch it’s own streaming service and pull all of it content from Netflix and other streaming services. If you think we are just talking about the Disney princesses and few other Disney movies, you are WRONG! Disney plans to take all of the Marvel movies and Star Wars movies plus the ESPN content from Netflix. Plus on their new streaming service, they will show original content including original ESPN content. So in 2019, let the battle begin!

