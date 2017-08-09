television
Home > Television

Disney Is Ready To Battle Netflix

bvick
Leave a comment
Disney Cinderella Pic

Source: Disney / Getty

In 2019, Disney will launch it’s own streaming service and pull all of it content from Netflix and other streaming services. If you think we are just talking about the Disney princesses and few other Disney movies, you are WRONG! Disney plans to take all of the Marvel movies and Star Wars movies plus the ESPN content from Netflix. Plus on their new streaming service, they will show original content including original ESPN content. So in 2019, let the battle begin!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Disney Is Ready To Battle Netflix

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Whitney Houston Performing
13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston
 8 hours ago
08.09.17
K975 app
Download The New Foxy 107.1/104.3 Mobile App!
 13 hours ago
08.09.17
She’s Baaaaack! Janet Jackson Loses 65 Pounds Thanks…
 19 hours ago
08.09.17
Have Evelyn Lozada & Her Baller Boo Carl…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
11 Photos Of Meagan Good Looking Flawless On…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Lil Mama & Lance Gross TV One Drama…
 1 day ago
08.08.17
Usher’s Accuser & Lil Duval Do The Fat…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Beyonce Writes Forward To Upcoming Prince Book
 1 day ago
08.08.17
Is Charlamagne Suing Rolling Stone Over ‘Transphobic Comments’…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Family Of 8-Year-Old Who Committed Suicide Due To…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
9th Annual Roots Picnic
There Are Accusations That Woman In Usher Lawsuit…
 1 day ago
08.08.17
Janet Jackson Has A Message For Fans
 1 day ago
08.08.17
ABC's 'The Bachelorette' - Season 13
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Picks Bryan!
 2 days ago
08.08.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Cisco Heads To Cali To Establish…
 2 days ago
08.08.17
BMM 2016
Photos