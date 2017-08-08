There Are Accusations That Woman In Usher Lawsuit Has Gone After Other Celebs Previously

Well, we knew this was coming.

As soon as one of Usher’s accusers identified herself in a press conference where she accused the singer of exposing her to herpes, the internet started combing through her past and her social media. Here’s what was found.

Multiple internet sites imply that the accuser, Quantasia Sharpton, has more than one online identity.

She apparently posted that she needed money days before filing her lawsuit.

She’s accused of saying that she conceived a pregnancy with artist August Alsina.

@augustalsina was her first victim but the media didn't pick it up. She told ppl she was pregnant by him for awhile. She told ppl worked at DefJam and met him there. All lies. She also made this Facebook post today😩😩😩😩See previous post A post shared by Fameolous™ (@fameolous__) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

When she caught up she claims she's joking like the time she sent Balleralert her "sex experience" with @augustalsina 😒She got caught & said she was joking but check out how she lied about working at Def Jam😂😂😂I'm done . Next story A post shared by Fameolous™ (@fameolous__) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

Balleralert posted this video on Instagram.

