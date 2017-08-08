National
There Are Accusations That Woman In Usher Lawsuit Has Gone After Other Celebs Previously

Karen Clark
Well, we knew this was coming.

As soon as one of Usher’s accusers identified herself in a press conference where she accused the singer of exposing her to herpes, the internet started combing through her past and her social media. Here’s what was found.

Read More: Video: One Of Usher’s STD Accusers Speaks Out In Press Conference

  • Multiple internet sites imply that the accuser, Quantasia Sharpton, has more than one online identity.
  • She apparently posted that she needed money days before filing her lawsuit.
  • She’s accused of saying that she conceived a pregnancy with artist August Alsina.

 

