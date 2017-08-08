There Are Accusations That Woman In Usher Lawsuit Has Gone After Other Celebs Previously

Well, we knew this was coming.
As soon as one of Usher’s accusers identified herself in a press conference where she accused the singer of exposing her to herpes, the internet started combing through her past and her social media. Here’s what was found.
Read More: Video: One Of Usher’s STD Accusers Speaks Out In Press Conference
- Multiple internet sites imply that the accuser, Quantasia Sharpton, has more than one online identity.
- She apparently posted that she needed money days before filing her lawsuit.
- She’s accused of saying that she conceived a pregnancy with artist August Alsina.
Click left to view all of the photos. Adult langauge.
Balleralert posted this video on Instagram.
#BallerMail – Disclaimer: Baller Mails are submitted by our readers and are protected by federal statute 47 U.S.C. 230. BallerAlert.com can not confirm 100% accuracy of any story posted. Hey balleralert – usher likes bbw's he brings them on stage all the time. Tell everybody all these celebrities f*ck big girls. They just hide us!!!!!
