TJMS
Home > TJMS

Chicago To File Federal Lawsuit Over Sanctuary Cities Threat

Associated Press
Leave a comment

CHICAGO (AP) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Chicago will continue fighting President Donald Trump’s immigration policies with a lawsuit alleging it’s illegal for the government to withhold public safety grants from so-called sanctuary cities.

The federal lawsuit is expected to be filed Monday. A day earlier Emanuel said Chicago won’t “be blackmailed” into changing its values as a welcoming city.

Chicago officials say there are new qualifications for a grant requiring cities to share information with federal immigration authorities, which they allege are unconstitutional.

Chicago received over $2 million in such grants last year, which have been used for buying police vehicles.

Two law firms are helping Chicago with the case on a pro bono basis.

Federal officials threatened to withhold funding for sanctuary cities, saying they don’t comply with federal laws.

(AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Chicago To File Federal Lawsuit Over Sanctuary Cities Threat

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hot or Not: New Music Lalah Hathaway “I…
 1 hour ago
08.07.17
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Video: One Of Usher’s STD Accusers Speaks Out…
 3 hours ago
08.07.17
Austin Powers in Goldmember Press Conference with Beyonce Knowles, Mike Myers, Michael York, Robert Wagner and Jay Roach
Folks Lost Their Minds Over How Thick Beyonce…
 4 hours ago
08.07.17
‘Insecure’ Recap: Molly Is Unbothered While On A…
 13 hours ago
08.07.17
‘Power’ Recap: Tommy Gets A Darth Vader-Style Revelation
 14 hours ago
08.07.17
Serena Williams Celebrates ’50s-Themed Baby Shower With Star-Studded…
 1 day ago
08.07.17
The 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball
Two More Women And One Man Are Now…
 2 days ago
08.05.17
Twitter Loses It’s Mind Over Beyoncé’s Post-Twins Cleavage
 2 days ago
08.07.17
Did NeNe Leakes’ Husband Suffer A Stroke While…
 2 days ago
08.07.17
[REVIEW] ‘Step’ Is Every Black Girl’s Story
 3 days ago
08.07.17
Motown The Musical
If You Don’t Do Anything Else This Weekend,…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
Jackie Christie’s Daughter: My Book Is About My…
 3 days ago
08.07.17
R. Kelly Performs At Bass Concert Hall
Do You Think Radio Stations Should Still Be…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
Rep. Maxine Waters
Auntie Maxine Waters Got Serenaded On ‘The View’…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
BMM 2016
Photos