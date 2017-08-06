Serena Williams Celebrates ’50s-Themed Baby Shower With Star-Studded Party

A couple of days ago tennis great Serena Williams was in the gym throwing a medicine ball in her 35th week of pregnancy, this sister is staying busy through her pregnancy. This weekend was no exception, Williams and her crew took it all the way back for a 50’s star-studded “Grease” themed baby shower in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

Williams was joined by sister Venus Williams, close friends Ciara, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Eva Longoria and songwriter Angie Beyince. The ladies sported poodle skirts, bandanas, high ponytails and other 1950s attire.

Check out the photos below! Looks like a fun time.

