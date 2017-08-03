Boss Moves: Beyoncé Has Interest In Buying The Houston Rockets

Hello Beautiful Staff

Superstar songstressmight be making a serious investment in her hometown of Houston. According to people close to the situation, Beyoncé is considering investing in the NBA

Les Alexander, the current Rockets owner, placed the franchise up for sale about two weeks ago. The valuation for the team could sore past $2B. He paid $85M for the team in 1993.

Many celebrities, including Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, make investments in sports teams. Jay-Z was born in Brookyln, owned under 1% in the Brooklyn Nets, but sold once he started Roc Nation. Superstar athletes Venus and Serena Williams and Jennifer Lopez all are part owner in the Miami Dolphins.

The Houston Rockets could make a lot more marketing and international deals with a superstar like Beyoncé in their corner. This could also help sell more stadium seats.

DON’T MISS:

Beyonce Dropping A Docu-Film + Confirmed To Play Nala In ‘The Lion King?’

Who Is This White Woman Madame Tussauds Is Trying To Pass Off As Beyonce?

Jay-Z Is Focused On How Bootylicious Beyoncé Looks At SoulCycle