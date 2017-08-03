Entertainment News
Boss Moves: Beyoncé Has Interest In Buying The Houston Rockets

Beyonce - 2015 Budweiser Made In America Festival

Superstar songstress Beyoncé Knowles Carter might be making a serious investment in her hometown of Houston. According to people close to the situation, Beyoncé is considering investing in the NBA Rockets.

Les Alexander, the current Rockets owner, placed the franchise up for sale about two weeks ago. The valuation for the team could sore past $2B. He paid $85M for the team in 1993.

Many celebrities, including Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, make investments in sports teams. Jay-Z was born in Brookyln, owned under 1% in the Brooklyn Nets, but sold once he started Roc Nation. Superstar athletes Venus and Serena Williams and Jennifer Lopez all are part owner in the Miami Dolphins.

The Houston Rockets could make a lot more marketing and international deals with a superstar like Beyoncé in their corner. This could also help sell more stadium seats.

