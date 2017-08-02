Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

A Reboot of “Def Comedy Jam” Is On The Way

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
4th Annual Peace Week Press Conference

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Do you remember Russell Simmons Def Comedy Jam? The show ran between 1992 and 1997 (and for a brief run in 2006). Def Comedy Jam helped launch the careers of Bernie Mac, Dave Chappelle, Chris Tucker, Martin Lawrence, Cedric the Entertainer, Katt Williams, Bill Bellamy just to name a few.

Simmons has retitled the show All Def Comedy, named after his All Def Digital outlet. The re-boot is coming to HBO is December and will be hosted by Tony Rock and spotlight up-and-coming comics discovered at All Def Digital’s live weekly comedy showcase and online video platform. In addition, Def Comedy alumnus are reportedly making guest appearances on the series run as well.

It’s also reported that Simmons is working on a reboot to Def Poetry Jam with Chance The Rapper hosting.

Must Read:
#BlackLove: Fantasia And Her Hubby Are Living It Up On Their Baecation

"Def Comedy Jam , All comedy Jam , russell simmons

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading A Reboot of “Def Comedy Jam” Is On The Way

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Reboot of “Def Comedy Jam” Is On…
 13 mins ago
08.02.17
Michael Jordan: LaVar Ball couldn’t beat me 1-on-1…
 1 hour ago
08.02.17
Simone Manuel Wins Historical Swimming World Championship
 23 hours ago
08.01.17
R Kelly Special Appearance
R. Kelly Cancels Concert Dates, Reportedly Hires Crisis…
 23 hours ago
08.01.17
Power Season 4 photos
50 Cent Threatens To Pull The Hit Show…
 23 hours ago
08.01.17
Nia Long Heads To ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ As…
 23 hours ago
08.01.17
Misty Copeland Becomes New Face Of Estee Lauder
 1 day ago
08.01.17
Aretha Franklin Live in Concert
Aretha Franklin Is Out Here Looking Snatched And…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 2
Phaedra Parks Lists Atlanta Mansion $10K Per Month…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
‘Insecure’ Recap: Lawrence Makes His Final Decision About…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost Might Be Free, But He…
 2 days ago
07.31.17
Michelle Obama Wishes Her Mother A Happy Birthday:…
 3 days ago
07.31.17
Sister Love! Beyoncé Supports Solange At The FYF…
 3 days ago
07.31.17
#BoycottBreakfastClub Trends After Lil Duval Jokes About Murdering…
 3 days ago
07.31.17
BMM 2016
Photos