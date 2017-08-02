A Reboot of “Def Comedy Jam” Is On The Way

Do you remember Russell Simmons Def Comedy Jam? The show ran between 1992 and 1997 (and for a brief run in 2006). Def Comedy Jam helped launch the careers of Bernie Mac, Dave Chappelle, Chris Tucker, Martin Lawrence, Cedric the Entertainer, Katt Williams, Bill Bellamy just to name a few.

Simmons has retitled the show All Def Comedy, named after his All Def Digital outlet. The re-boot is coming to HBO is December and will be hosted by Tony Rock and spotlight up-and-coming comics discovered at All Def Digital’s live weekly comedy showcase and online video platform. In addition, Def Comedy alumnus are reportedly making guest appearances on the series run as well.

It’s also reported that Simmons is working on a reboot to Def Poetry Jam with Chance The Rapper hosting.

