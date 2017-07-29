Iconic! Joanne The Scammer Getting Her Own TV Show

Ison her way to flexing her stunts and shows on TV?

Branden Miller—who plays the hilarious Internet character—recently told Janet Mock on her podcast “Never Before” that there is a series happening in the future.

Miller told Mock that “someone from Netflix” was currently writing the pilot, but it’s actually unsure if Netflix plans on adding the show to it’s lineup. According to PAPER, the show being created by comedian Joe Mande and entertainment company Super Deluxe, but has yet to be sold to a network.

“We are currently working on the creative and will be taking it out to buyers and distribution partners soon,” Miller told the site via email.

The show’s exact format is still somewhat hazy, with Miller telling Mock, “I can’t even speak that far ahead because I don’t even know.”

The 25-year-old added: “If you know Joanne on Instagram, there are little snippets of her life” in which Joanne appears “right in the middle of a scam. So I’m capturing that. Instagram gives you one minute of that, the show will give you the whole storyline.”

Last year, Miller got Internet famous for playing Joanne, a young woman going around scamming people while wearing a massive fur coat and blonde wig.

“Get out of my Caucasian house” was undeniably the biggest phrase of 2016.

I'm trying to hack FASFA and my ex boyfriend won't leave my house. He came over for a 500$ loan and I gracefully declined. He is evil. And lower class. A post shared by Branden miller (@joannethescammer) on Jun 13, 2016 at 12:28pm PDT

All we know is that whenever this show rears its head, it will be messy as hell—in a good way.

Iconic!

RELATED NEWS:

‘Get Out Of My Caucasian House’: The Top Viral Moments Of 2016

Spike Lee And Netflix Drop Sneak Peek Of ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series

Ava DuVernay To Bring Central Park Five Series To Netflix