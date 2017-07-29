R. Kelly Calls Sex Cult Rumors ‘A Bunch Of Crap,’ Announces Tour Dates

On Friday the “Trapped in a Closet” singer released a fuzzy video calling the rumors a “bunch of crap” and then ironically announced that he is going on tour.

Kelly told fans, “Despite all of the crap y’all hearing I will be coming to the East Coast to do my show.” He has 3 straight nights of concerts, starting Friday night in Virginia Beach, TMZ reported.

As we previously reported, Buzzfeed reporter wrote in detail that Kelly would persuade young women, introduced to him by their parents, by promising to help them with their careers, which would result in him “brainwashing” them.

One mother claimed she and her daughter met R. Kelly backstage at a concert in Atlanta. He later invited her to attend another concert, which he paid for. The anonymous mother claims she had heard of Kelly’s past sexual accusations but wasn’t all that concerned. According to the report, her daughter eventually wound up in Kelly’s alleged cult with other young women who live in his Atlanta or Chicago homes. The “imprisoned” women are only allowed to communicate with him, are required to call him “daddy” and have their sexual encounters with him filmed. He also allegedly abuses them verbally and physically.

“Six women live in properties rented by Kelly in Chicago and the Atlanta suburbs, and he controls every aspect of their lives: dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records,” Cheryl Mack, Kitti Jones, and Asante McGee, Kelly’s former associates, told BuzzFeed.

Kelly’s lawyer Linda Mensch said in a statement that the singer was “alarmed and disturbed” by the allegations, which he “unequivocally denies.” The attorney added that Kelly will “work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

It’s also been reported that Kelly has allegedly hired Bill Cosby’s former lawyer, Monique Pressley to help with these allegations.

One of the women believed to be in the cult, 21-year-old Jocelyn Savage, posted a video saying, “I’m no hostage.”

“I’m in a happy place in my life, I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that…”

“I want everyone to know, I’m totally fine…and everything is okay with me,” she continued.

However, when asked which city she lived in she refused to answer.

