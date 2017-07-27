‘Black-ish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Wins Settlement Over Ex Lover Who Swindled Her Out Of Money

Actress Jenifer Lewis just scored a big payout after she was swindled out of money by an LA Fitness employee/lover.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the ‘Black-Ish’ star sued LA fitness claiming they hired a con-man who stole $50k from Lewis.

The lawsuit claimed that Lewis met the defendant when she started working out at the fitness location, and shortly after a romance budded between the two. During their courtship, Lewis agreed to loan her beau $50k to invest in his new film project. She eventually discovered he was a con-man who had served time previously, and blamed LA Fitness for not running a background check on the employee.

LA Fitness countered the claim saying they run background checks on all their employees. Nevertheless, the actress reached an undisclosed settlement with the fitness company.

