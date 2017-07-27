Entertainment News
‘Black-ish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Wins Settlement Over Ex Lover Who Swindled Her Out Of Money

Don't mix fitness with pleasure.

Actress Jenifer Lewis just scored a big payout after she was swindled out of money by an LA Fitness employee/lover.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the ‘Black-Ish’ star sued LA fitness claiming they hired a con-man who stole $50k from Lewis.

The lawsuit claimed that Lewis met the defendant when she started working out at the fitness location, and shortly after a romance budded between the two. During their courtship, Lewis agreed to loan her beau $50k to invest in his new film project. She eventually discovered he was a con-man who had served time previously, and blamed LA Fitness for not running a background check on the employee.

LA Fitness countered the claim saying they run background checks on all their employees. Nevertheless, the actress reached an undisclosed settlement with the fitness company.

 

Photos