U.S. News Announces Their Top HBCU

U.S. News and World Report has published their top Historically Black College or University (HBCU). Several of the North Carolina 11 HBCU schools made the top 15. How did they rank the schools? This U.S. News ranking measures the quality of the undergraduate education at historically black colleges and universities. They have a full breakdown on their process. Here is a list of the top 15 schools.

15) Johnson C. Smith University – Charlotte, NC

14) Delaware State University – Dover, DE

13) North Carolina Central University – Durham, NC

12) Dillard University – New Orleans, LA

11) Tougaloo College – Tougaloo, MS

10) North Carolina A&T State University – Greensboro, NC

9) Claflin University – Orangeburg, SC

8) Fisk University – Nashville, TN

7) Florida A&M University – Tallahassee, FL

6) Xavier University of Louisiana – New Orleans, LA

5) Tuskegee University – Tuskegee, AL

4) Morehouse College – Atlanta, GA

3) Hampton University – Hampton, VA

2) Howard University – Washington, DC

1) Spelman College – Atlanta, GA

Click here to see the full list of schools.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: