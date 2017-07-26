Brandy Gets Accused Of Shading J-Lo After Posting Pic With Mariah

We’ve all heard about the moment where Mariah Carey claims she doesn’t know who Jennifer Lopez is.

Well, recently, Brandy posted a throwback pic with Mariah and used the hashtag, #SheKnowsMe. J-Lo fans took offense.

People were all in their feelings about the post, so Brandy clarified things.

#AboutYesterday I love and appreciate that @thetalkcbs gave me the opportunity to clear up this beautiful moment in time and to pay homage where homage is due…. and get a few laughs out of it. All the women especially Aisha and Julie understood. Thank you ladies for seeing my sincerity. #onwardxupward @4evervaughn 📹 A post shared by b r 🎤n d Y (@4everbrandy) on Jul 25, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark