Brandy Gets Accused Of Shading J-Lo After Posting Pic With Mariah

We’ve all heard about the moment where Mariah Carey claims she doesn’t know who Jennifer Lopez is.
Well, recently, Brandy posted a throwback pic with Mariah and used the hashtag, #SheKnowsMe. J-Lo fans took offense.
#SheKnowsMe @mariahcarey #fbf Oh My God, what happened?? I swear to Goodness I don't know what the fuss it about. I love this pic and now everyone thinks I'm throwing shade?? At who??? This is funny. Can't take this one down, I love this picture and whenever I'm throwing shade (light) it's not questionable, you know that I am!!! Also, I've met her several times like the several seats that should be taken, she does know me. Not well…..but she would say hi at 7 eleven or Rite Aid… #chileHi
People were all in their feelings about the post, so Brandy clarified things.
#AboutYesterday I love and appreciate that @thetalkcbs gave me the opportunity to clear up this beautiful moment in time and to pay homage where homage is due…. and get a few laughs out of it. All the women especially Aisha and Julie understood. Thank you ladies for seeing my sincerity. #onwardxupward @4evervaughn 📹
