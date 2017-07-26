Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Brandy Gets Accused Of Shading J-Lo After Posting Pic With Mariah

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail

Source: Joshua Blanchard / Getty

We’ve all heard about the moment where Mariah Carey claims she doesn’t know who Jennifer Lopez is.

Well, recently, Brandy posted a throwback pic with Mariah and used the hashtag, #SheKnowsMe. J-Lo fans took offense.

 

 

People were all in their feelings about the post, so Brandy clarified things.

 

 

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Brandy , Jennifer Lopez , mariah carey

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Brandy Gets Accused Of Shading J-Lo After Posting…
 1 hour ago
07.26.17
2015 Triumph Awards
Check Out Chante Moore’s New Video For “Real…
 3 hours ago
07.26.17
Tea Talk Ep 19: Joseline Hernandez Talks Stevie…
 23 hours ago
07.26.17
Honorees For BET’s ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Announced
 24 hours ago
07.26.17
Warriors Forward Draymond Green Hit With Lawsuit Over…
 1 day ago
07.26.17
Atlanta Waitress Received Menu From Customer With A…
 1 day ago
07.26.17
Jesus Fix It: This Company Implanting Chips Inside…
 1 day ago
07.26.17
Former ‘Moesha’ Star Shar Jackson Accused Of Abusing…
 1 day ago
07.26.17
2017 Pre-Oscar Gala For The American Black Film Institute - Arrivals
Kenya Moore’s Grandmother Loses Battle With Alzheimer’s
 1 day ago
07.25.17
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 1, 2017
North West Blew Out The Candles On Another…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: The Hollywood Ratchets Return To Fight…
 2 days ago
07.25.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Needs To Dump Peter
 2 days ago
07.25.17
The Juiciest Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 2 days ago
07.24.17
J. Lo Got Abs For Days, Celebrates Birthday…
 2 days ago
07.26.17
BMM 2016
Photos