Raven Symone Talks About Being A Mother On ‘Raven’s Home’!

Foxy NC staff
Talk about early 2000s nostalgia!

Raven Symone is back and she is bringing her best friend Chelsea, played by Anneliese van der Pol, with her except the two are moms in the new Disney series Raven’s Home.

Tom and the team talked with Raven about her character as a single mother. Raven explained she hopes to, “show a divorce that doesn’t end at each other’s throat” and to also help show a mother character that’s very “different” from what’s shown on Disney Channel today. The former childhood star also reveals she is enjoying teaching her TV kids about the TV business…she definitely is a pro on that!


Catch a new episode of Raven’s Home, Fridays at 8pm on Disney Channel.

Check out the full interview above!

(Photo credit: AP)

