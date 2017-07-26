Morning Minute: Racists vs Racists

07/26/2017- With Donald Trump trying to social media bully Jeff Sessions out of his job, so that he can hire his friends. Justin Bieber dedicates his life to Christ and R Kelly with Bill Cosby!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: