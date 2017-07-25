Huggy Lowdown: Jeff Sessions & Trump No Longer Peas In Putin’s Pod

Your browser does not support iframes.

07/25/2017- The Donkey and Shrek of politics are no more as Jeff Sessions leaves. Rudy Giuliani is the new Trump cheerleader although Huggy thinks he looks like someone else. Click to find out what Huggy’s got to say.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: