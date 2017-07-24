Good News For The People Who Live Next Door To Beyonce & Jay-Z’s New $100 Million Mansion

According to TMZ, there are some really happy people in Bel-Air.

Allegedly, Bey and Jay are planning on closing on their new, $100 million mansion soon. The couple next door to the mega mansion has been trying to sell their $18 million mansion since 2015. Apparently, nobody has bought it because of it’s strange, narrow driveway that goes downhill.

However, we’re betting that with Beyonce and Jay-Z moving into the house next door, the couple won’t have any problems selling their home.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark