Good News For The People Who Live Next Door To Beyonce & Jay-Z’s New $100 Million Mansion

According to TMZ, there are some really happy people in Bel-Air.
Allegedly, Bey and Jay are planning on closing on their new, $100 million mansion soon. The couple next door to the mega mansion has been trying to sell their $18 million mansion since 2015. Apparently, nobody has bought it because of it’s strange, narrow driveway that goes downhill.
However, we’re betting that with Beyonce and Jay-Z moving into the house next door, the couple won’t have any problems selling their home.
#LawrenceHive: 21 Photos Of ‘Insecure’ Star Jay Ellis Stuntin’ On The Gram
17 photos Launch gallery
#LawrenceHive: 21 Photos Of ‘Insecure’ Star Jay Ellis Stuntin’ On The Gram
1. Are You Down With The #LawrenceHive?1 of 17
2. Jay Ellis2 of 17
3. Jay Ellis3 of 17
4. Jay Ellis4 of 17
5.5 of 17
6. Jay Ellis6 of 17
7. Jay Ellis7 of 17
8. Jay Ellis8 of 17
9. Jay Ellis9 of 17
10. Jay Ellis10 of 17
11. Jay Ellis11 of 17
12.12 of 17
13.13 of 17
14. Jay Ellis14 of 17
15. Jay Ellis15 of 17
16. Jay Ellis16 of 17
17. Jay Ellis17 of 17
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours