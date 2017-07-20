Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Who Knew? Jada Pinkett Smith Was A Drug Dealer Back In The Day

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Yesterday, during an interview about the movie Girls Trip, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she was a drug dealer when she first met Tupac.

Check out the revelations below:

 

 

All The Times Madame Tussaud’s Tried To Pass Off A White Woman As Beyonce

12 photos Launch gallery

All The Times Madame Tussaud’s Tried To Pass Off A White Woman As Beyonce

Continue reading Who Knew? Jada Pinkett Smith Was A Drug Dealer Back In The Day

All The Times Madame Tussaud’s Tried To Pass Off A White Woman As Beyonce

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

 

drug dealer , Girls Trip , Jada Pinket-Smith , tupac

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Who Knew? Jada Pinkett Smith Was A Drug…
 2 hours ago
07.20.17
Isn’t She Lovely: Stevie Wonder Marries Longtime Girlfriend…
 4 hours ago
07.20.17
Rachel Lindsay: I Was Ready To Quit The…
 14 hours ago
07.20.17
Forest Whitaker To Play A Kingmaker On ‘Empire’
 16 hours ago
07.20.17
Kevin Hart Allegedly Cheating On His Pregnant Wife!
 19 hours ago
07.20.17
Nina Westbrook’s #BlackGirlMagic Keeps Russell Westbrook Head Over…
 20 hours ago
07.20.17
Dwyane Wade Defends Gabrielle Union Under 50 Cent’s…
 22 hours ago
07.20.17
Hammer-Wielding Woman Smashes Windows Of Baby Daddy’s Car
 1 day ago
07.20.17
PRESS PLAY: Ledisi Gets Vulnerable In Stripped Down…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
Joseline Hernandez Apologizes To Bonnie ‘Bella For Public…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
INSTADAILY: 30 Fabulous Photos Of Tamera Mowry-Housley Living…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
USA - 2015 Costume Institute Benefit Gala - 'China: Through The Looking Glass' - Red Carpet Arrivals in New York
Beyhive To Wax Museum: Harpo, Who Dis Woman…
 1 day ago
07.19.17
Tea Talk Ep. 19: Mimi Faust Talks Joseline…
 2 days ago
07.19.17
The Most Unforgettable Moments On ‘Power’ Thus Far
 2 days ago
07.19.17
BMM 2016
Photos