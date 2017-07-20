Rachel Lindsay: I Was Ready To Quit The Bachelorette

revealed that she was ready to walk away at one point during this season of The Bachelorette.

No one likes to a break a heart. As we’ve seen this season, Rachel has been taking it pretty hard when she needs to send a suitor home (probably because she knows what it’s like to be on the other side of this romantic equation).

It’s down to the final three: Bryan Abasolo, Eric Bigger, and Peter Kraus. While we saw Rachel quickly weeding men out with diamond-like precision (despite some of her more baffling picks and dismissals), it hasn’t been as easy as it looks on TV.

“I connected with each guy and that made this so hard,” Rachel told Us Weekly, adding that it got harder to say goodbye to the guys with each elimination. “Honestly, I wanted to quit and run away rather than proceed.”

In the end, though, there can only be one man left standing. When hometown visits rolled around, Rachel was pretty confident that she had the right man. “By then, Rachel knew her husband was in this group of guys,” a source close to production told Us.“She couldn’t imagine any of them not being part of her life.”

But which man is the right one for Rachel? She’s a woman who knows what she wants, so the man she chooses must be able to meet those standards. “I’m ready to start a family,” Rachel admitted to Us Weekly. “I’m ready to get married. I want someone who’s on the same page as me.”

Rachel seems to have a pretty decent connection with Peter. While he may not be ready for marriage, he is ready for a family and committment. That could mean that he won’t want to propose by the time the finale rolls around.

Then there’s Bryan, who has swept her off of her feet. Their chemistry has been undeniable from the first night.

With Eric, Rachel always has a good time and his super positive attitude is just contagious. There’s serious homie/lover/friend potential there, but Rachel has to decide whether that makes him husband material.

She’s got a tough decision ahead of her; the only way to make the right one is to really put herself first. “Rachel realized she had to be selfish in her decisions to get what she wants in the end,” the insider explained. “But it’s still devastating to her.”

