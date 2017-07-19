Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day! Find Freebies And Deals On Dogs

Are you ready for another made up food holiday? The entire month of July is National Hot Dog Month, but today has been declared by The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council as National Hot Dog Day!

Find freebies, deals on dogs and celebrate:

Burger King: Hot dogs are 79 cents each through July 31 at participating locations.

Circle K: Hot dogs are on sale for $1 through July 23 for National Hot Dog Week at participating southeast locations. Find locations here.

Hwy 55 Burgers: Hot dogs are 99 cents each at participating Hwy 55 restaurants who are members of the My Hwy 55 Rewards program and all guests who download the app. This dine-in offer is limited to two per guest. You also get a free milkshake for downloading the app. Find locations here.

Sonic Drive-In: All-American Hot Dogs and Chili Cheese Coneys are $1 all day at participating locations. Get More Details Here.

