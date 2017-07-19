NAACP Lawsuit Accuses Trump Voter Commission Of Racial Discrimination

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

NAACP Lawsuit Accuses Trump Voter Commission Of Racial Discrimination

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, claims Trump's commission is disenfranchising and intimidating people of color.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Alawsuit filed Tuesday by the NAACP claims President Donald Trump‘s controversial voter fraud commission is motivated by racial discrimination against voters of color, the New York Daily News reports.

The suit, filed in Manhattan Federal Court Tuesday, said that the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity is working to disenfranchise and intimidate people of color. Trump launched the commission through an executive order on May 11 designed to investigate his unsubstantiated allegations of electoral misconduct.

So far, the group has requested that every state turn over extensive personal information on voters, the report says. But the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Ordinary People Society, another national civil rights group, will not tolerate an illegal investigation and attempts at voter suppression.

Both civil rights groups are seeking to stop the commission from comparing voter rolls to a list of non-citizens provided by the Department of Homeland Security.

That process, however, is not a reliable method to identify voter fraud, and it is likely to generate numerous false positives, with a disproportionate impact on voters of color,” the suit says.

Trump’s repeated and unsubstantiated claims that millions of illegal immigrants voted in the 2016 election are stated in the suit, The Washington Post reports. The suit alleges that Trump and his commission’s statements are “grounded on the false premise that Black and Latino voters are more likely to perpetrate voter fraud.”

The NAACP lawsuit is the latest in at least seven other suits against Trump’s commission. Several separate challenges have been filed by groups in Indiana, New Hampshire and Idaho, the Post reports.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsThe Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

NAACP Demands Trump Administration Condemn Racist Attack On LeBron James’ Home

NAACP Removes President, Vows To Fight Harder Against Trump

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
USA - 2015 Costume Institute Benefit Gala - 'China: Through The Looking Glass' - Red Carpet Arrivals in New York
Beyhive To Wax Museum: Harpo, Who Dis Woman…
 1 hour ago
07.19.17
Tea Talk Ep. 19: Mimi Faust Talks Joseline…
 20 hours ago
07.19.17
The Most Unforgettable Moments On ‘Power’ Thus Far
 20 hours ago
07.19.17
Jackie The Scammer? Jackie Christie’s Daughter Exposes Her…
 22 hours ago
07.19.17
Lambs, Rejoice: Starz Developing Drama Series On Life…
 23 hours ago
07.19.17
Halle Calhoun & R. Kelly
Will You Support R. Kelly’s Music No Matter…
 1 day ago
07.19.17
Teairra Mari’s Friends Stage An Intervention In Juicy…
 1 day ago
07.19.17
Michael Vick Is Out Here Giving Colin Kaepernick…
 1 day ago
07.19.17
r kelly
Alleged R. Kelly Victim Speaks With TMZ, Appears…
 1 day ago
07.18.17
NEWS ROUNDUP: Walmart Apologizes For N-Word Ad; Trumpcare…
 1 day ago
07.18.17
Rihanna Is Pretty In Pink For Valerian Premiere
 1 day ago
07.18.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Reunion Part 2: Joseline Is A Special…
 2 days ago
07.18.17
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows' World Premiere
Viacom and Tyler Perry Sign a Major Deal!
 2 days ago
07.18.17
Texas Judge Sexted Her Bailiff & Used Him…
 2 days ago
07.18.17
BMM 2016
Photos