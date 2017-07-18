Teairra Mari’s Friends Stage An Intervention In Juicy ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’ Super Trailer

As we bid adieu to season six of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, we usher in a new era of ratchetry. The return of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood brings some new flavor and story lines to VH1’s Monday night lineup. Cast favorites like Teairra Mari, Ray J, Princess Love, Masika, Hazel E, Moniece Slaughter and Miss Nikki Baby are joined by newcomers Keyshia Cole, Danielle “Booby” Gibson Brooke Valentine, Cisco, Chanel West Cost and Safaree.
Last season we left off unsure of Teairra Mari’s future as she faced legal issues. This go round, it appears the former R&B star is battling with alcoholism so her friends call an emergency intervention.
We’re given a glimpse into Keyshia Cole’s life and co-parenting situation with ex-husband Booby, who appears to have his eyes set on Brooke Valentine.
Ray-J and Princess Love are trying to have a baby while Masika and Alexis Skyy (Fetty Wap’s former girlfriend) battle it out over baby daddy/mama drama.
Check out the super trailer, above.
RELATED STORIES:
‘LHHATLS6’ Reunion Part 1: Kirk Will Get A DNA Test Next Neveruary
‘LHHATLS6’ Reunion Part 2: Joseline Is A Special Kind Of Delusional
