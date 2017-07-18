Texas Judge Accused Of Sexting Bailiff & Using Him To Buy Drugs

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Texas Judge Accused Of Sexting Bailiff & Using Him To Buy Drugs

Hilary H. Green’s suspension will remain in effect until a civil trial, which will determine if she should be removed from office.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Texas judge Hilary H. Green has been suspended on charges of sexting her bailiff and using him to buy drugs, hiring prostitutes and bringing home marijuana confiscated from a defendant, The Washington Post reports.

Green, who has not been charged with a crime, on Friday was suspended from the Houston court where she oversaw misdemeanors, traffic cases and small civil suits since 2007.

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

The accusations came to light during Green’s divorce proceedings from powerful City Controller Ronald C. Green, prompting the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct to file a formal complaint. But both accused each other of misdeeds. He accused his ex-wife of being a drug addict, who “operates daily with impaired judgment as evidenced by her presiding over cases in which she has ongoing sexual relationships with litigants and witnesses.”

Hilary’s ex-lover Claude Barnes claims they had sex with prostitutes. “We smoked marijuana. We had a couple drinks and then three of us had sex,” he testified. According to the ex, he and Hilary did ecstasy and aided in purchasing prescription cough syrup off the Black market. She also sexted her bailif, telling him she enjoys “oral” and had him purchase cough syrup.

Hilary denied hiring prostitutes but admitted to abusing drugs “almost every night” for years, court documents say.

Green’s suspension will remain in effect until a civil trial, which will determine if she should be removed from office. She was re-elected as a Harris County justice of the peace despite public knowledge of some of Green’s misconduct, the report says.

SOURCE: The Washington Post

Police Misconduct Prompts Detroit Pastors To Warn Blacks To Avoid Suburb

Minneapolis Cop Shoots Australian Bride-To-Be After She Calls 911

Mike Brown

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

5 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Halle Calhoun & R. Kelly
Will You Support R. Kelly’s Music No Matter…
 5 hours ago
07.18.17
r kelly
Alleged R. Kelly Victim Speaks With TMZ, Appears…
 7 hours ago
07.18.17
NEWS ROUNDUP: Walmart Apologizes For N-Word Ad; Trumpcare…
 7 hours ago
07.18.17
Rihanna Is Pretty In Pink For Valerian Premiere
 8 hours ago
07.18.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Reunion Part 2: Joseline Is A Special…
 18 hours ago
07.18.17
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows' World Premiere
Viacom and Tyler Perry Sign a Major Deal!
 1 day ago
07.18.17
Texas Judge Sexted Her Bailiff & Used Him…
 1 day ago
07.18.17
MempHitz Drops Hints That He Is Going To…
 1 day ago
07.18.17
Groovy: The ‘Housewives’ Show Up In Their Best…
 1 day ago
07.18.17
Parents Say R. Kelly Has Been Holding Their…
 1 day ago
07.17.17
‘Power’ Recap: Tommy Does Yet Another Dumb Hotheaded…
 2 days ago
07.17.17
Mel B Has To Pay Allegedly Abusive Ex-Husband…
 2 days ago
07.17.17
Watch The Awesome First Trailer For Ava DuVernay’s…
 2 days ago
07.17.17
Blac Chyna To Ferrari : ‘Stay Away From…
 2 days ago
07.17.17
BMM 2016
Photos