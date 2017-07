Fake News: RDU Flight Was Not Cleared Because Someone ‘Passed Gas’

Media outlets around the world were sharing the smelly story: An American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Raleigh had to be cleared because passengers became ill after a passenger passed gas.

Not true, according to the airline.

“The plane was not evacuated. (A) medical call came in for someone affected by an odor after the plane deplaned normally. We did take an aircraft out of service for a mechanical issue, an odor in the cabin…No ‘passed gas’ issue,” according to a Raleigh airport official who contacted the Charlotte Observer.

The most dramatic version of the incident came from the International Business Times: A sick man “broke wind so violently it caused nausea and headaches among his fellow passengers.”

