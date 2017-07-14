Entertainment News
Naturally, The Internet Responded Hilariously To The Picture Of Beyonce’s Twins…She Also Posts New Snatched Pics

Karen Clark
Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

This morning, probably while you were sleeping, Beyonce posted a photo of her new twins, Sir and Rumi. She’s also posted pics of herself, already looking snatched. See those pictures further down.

FINALLY: Beyoncé Shares First Picture of the Twins!

Naturally, the internet had some things to say.

And here are the new pics of Beyonce, already looking like she’s bouncing back.

She also posted background about Rumi’s name.

 

