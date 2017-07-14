Naturally, The Internet Responded Hilariously To The Picture Of Beyonce’s Twins…She Also Posts New Snatched Pics

This morning, probably while you were sleeping, Beyonce posted a photo of her new twins, Sir and Rumi. She’s also posted pics of herself, already looking snatched. See those pictures further down.
FINALLY: Beyoncé Shares First Picture of the Twins!
Naturally, the internet had some things to say.
And here are the new pics of Beyonce, already looking like she’s bouncing back.
She also posted background about Rumi’s name.
The Best Transformations In Hollywood
26 photos Launch gallery
The Best Transformations In Hollywood
1. Eddie Murphy – 1989Source:PR Photos 1 of 26
2. Eddie Murphy – 2014Source:PR Photos 2 of 26
3. Tracee Ellis Ross – 2003Source:PR 3 of 26
4. Tracee Ellis Ross – 2015Source:PR 4 of 26
5. Kelly Rowland – 2003Source:PR Photos 5 of 26
6. Kelly Rowland – 2015Source:PR Photos 6 of 26
7. Martin Lawrence 1993Source:PR Photos 7 of 26
8. Martin Lawrence – 2014Source:PR 8 of 26
9. Patti Labelle – 1995Source:PR 9 of 26
10. Patti Labelle – 2014Source:PR 10 of 26
11. Vanessa Williams – 2003Source:PR Photos 11 of 26
12. Vanessa Williams – 2014Source:PR 12 of 26
13. Nick Cannon – 2002Source:PR Photos 13 of 26
14. Nick Cannon – 2015Source:PRPhotos 14 of 26
15. Usher – 2002Source:PR 15 of 26
16. Usher – 2015Source:PR 16 of 26
17. Halle Berry – 1992Source:PR 17 of 26
18. Halle Berry – 2015Source:PR Photos 18 of 26
19. Ginuwine – 2003Source:PR Photos 19 of 26
20. Ginuwine – 2015Source:PR 20 of 26
21. Mariah Carey – 1995Source:PR 21 of 26
22. Mariah Carey – 2015Source:AP 22 of 26
23. Raven Symone – 2006Source:PR Photos 23 of 26
24. Raven Symone – 2015Source:Courtesy 24 of 26
25. Lala Anthony – 2006Source:PR 25 of 26
26. Lala Anthony – 2015Source:PR 26 of 26
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours