Naturally, The Internet Responded Hilariously To The Picture Of Beyonce’s Twins…She Also Posts New Snatched Pics

This morning, probably while you were sleeping, Beyonce posted a photo of her new twins, Sir and Rumi. She’s also posted pics of herself, already looking snatched. See those pictures further down.

FINALLY: Beyoncé Shares First Picture of the Twins!

Naturally, the internet had some things to say.

🗣 WE GONE CELEBRATE BEYONCÉ AND HER TWINS ALL DAY AND ALL WEEKEND! IF YOU DONT LIKE IT THEN DONT GET ON SOCIAL MEDIA . pic.twitter.com/h9mSbUxz5I — jc.✨ (@joyalynise) July 14, 2017

lol and beyonce got me up in time for the twins AND my direct deposit i am SOBBING. just unworthy — Terron Moore (@Terr) July 14, 2017

Us: [sleeping]

Beyonce: let me wake em up real quick. pic.twitter.com/qAYhkPNkUl — gif faggie (@Keefosabe) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé waits till the whole world is asleep before she drops anything and I'm tired of it. I haven't had a healthy snooze in 15 years — Danny (@localblackicon) July 14, 2017

Imagine having Beyoncé twins in your class. How can you ever discipline a child you have to refer to as Sir LOOOOL pic.twitter.com/W1gmgVYRV8 — Infamously unknown (@Whytrustme) July 14, 2017

That Beyoncé level of "you'll know my business only when I decide to tell you" is definitely a level to aspire to. — damn gina (@_MollyyyS) July 14, 2017

If any slander of Beyoncé or her newborn twins appear on my TL you will get dragged to hell and back. It's not gone fly this time pic.twitter.com/qXC0prrmz8 — Alluring Ivy✨ (@Drebae_) July 14, 2017

All you Beyoncé Hating asses reveal yourselves now, my Block Button is ready to meet you. pic.twitter.com/RqAHx2h1U4 — kordei (@KayCeeTulali) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé at 1am on a Thursday night pic.twitter.com/Wm48Qy1P14 — GEAUX (@YonceHaunted) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé's twins already made my skin clearer, cured my depression and restored my ability to love — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) July 14, 2017

And here are the new pics of Beyonce, already looking like she’s bouncing back.

Beyoncé leaving Vic Mensa's listening event in LA (July 13). 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TD9PK2yxYD — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) July 14, 2017

She also posted background about Rumi’s name.

Behind the name "Rumi." 💙 pic.twitter.com/RUKLtcZaq2 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) July 14, 2017

