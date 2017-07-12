Entertainment News
Charlie Wilson ‘Dropped The Bomb’ On Kelly Ripa And Ryan Seacrest This Morning

Karen Clark
Charlie Wilson With Special Guest Fantasia

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

Check out Uncle Charlie Wilson on Live With Kelly & Ryan this morning!

 

 

 

Jean Paul Gaultier : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018

BEST IN SHOW: Paris Couture Week F/W 2017 Was An Avant Garde Wonderland

34 photos Launch gallery

BEST IN SHOW: Paris Couture Week F/W 2017 Was An Avant Garde Wonderland

Continue reading BEST IN SHOW: Paris Couture Week F/W 2017 Was An Avant Garde Wonderland

BEST IN SHOW: Paris Couture Week F/W 2017 Was An Avant Garde Wonderland

Paris Couture Week F/W 2017 brought about structured shoulders, countless capes, oversized outerwear and delicate dresses. Get into our favorite runway shows and looks from Paris.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

