Janet Jackson and Baby Eissa’s First Escapade To America

A happy and smiling Janet Jackson touched down in New York with baby Eissa snuggled in her arms on Monday. Jackson separated from her billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana, in April, three months after Eissa’s birth in January. She confirmed that they were divorcing in May and announced a world tour.

Check out the cuteness.

Janet Jackson and Her Baby's First Escapade in America – https://t.co/mkMUT52kam pic.twitter.com/nkfZezbtZM — Riot Housewives (@RiotHousewives) July 10, 2017

