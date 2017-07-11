Entertainment News
Janet Jackson and Baby Eissa’s First Escapade To America

Jodi Berry
Janet Jackson Signs Copies Of 'TRUE YOU: A Guide To Finding And Loving Yourself' - March 19, 2011

Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty

A happy and smiling Janet Jackson touched down in New York with baby Eissa snuggled in her arms on Monday. Jackson separated from her billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana, in April, three months after Eissa’s birth in January. She confirmed that they were divorcing in May and announced a world tour.

Check out the cuteness.

