Mary J. Blige Is Out Here Living Her Best Life

Karen Clark
Mary J. Blige Performs On NBC's 'Today'

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Mary J. Blige and her incredible body seem totally unbothered by her marital issues. She’s currently on tour and giving us all the feels with these dance moves.

 

#PressPlay: When you're finally f-boy free 😩🙌🏾 #MaryJBlige

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

 

Got that Mary feeling feeling! Dance your way through your week! Happy Monday friends ✨💃🏾 #mondaymotivation

A post shared by in Other News (@othernewsuk) on

 

 

Beach Beauties! Ayesha And Steph Curry Are Living It Up On Their Baecation

Beach Beauties! Ayesha And Steph Curry Are Living It Up On Their Baecation

Beach Beauties! Ayesha And Steph Curry Are Living It Up On Their Baecation

One of the cutest couples in the game, Steph and Ayesha Curry, got a much-deserved trip to Turks and Caicos over the fourth of July holiday. Thankfully for us, they are sharing their adorable pics with fans on Instagram. From soaking up the sun’s rays to enjoying a cocktail to giving each other kisses, here are the best moments of their latest baecation!

 

