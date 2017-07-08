National
New Video Shows Venus Williams “Lawfully” Entered Intersection

Karen Clark
2017 French Open - Day Six

Source: Aurelien Meunier / Getty

Palm Beach Gardens police now confirm that tennis star Venus Williams “lawfully” entered the intersection where she was involved in a fatal accident last month after video showing the crash was released. Early police reports indicated that Venus was at fault.

A security camera at a community near the crash site captured the incident.

The report released by the police after viewing the video states:

After the initial investigation was conducted, new evidence into the incident was located. Video surveillance footage was obtained from a community south of the intersection which recorded the traffic crash. Based on the evidence obtained in the ongoing investigation, it has been determined the vehicle driven by Venus Williams lawfully entered the intersection on a circular green traffic circle and attempted to travel north through the intersection to BallenIsles Drive.

 As Williams was traveling through the intersection, a Nissan Altima entered the intersection traveling south, and made a left turn in front of Williams’ vehicle, causing her to stop advancing through the intersection to avoid a collision. After the Nissan had proceeded past Williams, Williams then started to proceed north through the intersection. … The vehicle driven by Linda Barson was traveling west on Northlake Blvd, in the outside lane, approaching a steady red traffic signal. The traffic signal then cycled to green, at which time Barson continued westbound and entered the intersection. The front end of Barson’s vehicle collided with the right front of Williams’ vehicle.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

