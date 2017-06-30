Jay-Z Addresses Infidelity In New Album; Blames Himself For Beyonce’s Miscarriage

Well, we now know that Beyonce’s Lemonade was about her life and marriage with Jay-Z. How do we know? Because he admitted it on his new album, 4:44, which made it’s debut at midnight on Friday.

In an interview, Jay-Z revealed how he came up with the name of the title track by saying, “I woke up, literally, at 4:44 in the morning, 4:44 a.m., to write this song. So it became the title of the album and everything. It’s the title track because it’s such a powerful song, and I just believe one of the best songs I’ve ever written.”

Regarding that famous night in the elevator with Solange, Jay-Z said in the song, Kill Jay-Z:

You egged Solange on

Knowin’ all along, all you had to say you was wrong

You almost went Eric Benét

Let the baddest girl in the world get away

I don’t even know what else to say

Nigga, never go Eric Benét

I don’t even know what you woulda done”

Of course, he was referencing the marriage of Eric Benet and Halle Berry. Benet famously cheated on Berry and then sought treatment for sex addiction. Eric Benet responded to the song via Twitter:

Hey yo #Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife….like right now! ✌🏾 — Eric Benét (@ebenet) June 30, 2017

In explaining the song, Kill Jay-Z, he said it was“About killing off the ego, so we can have this conversation in a place of vulnerability and honesty.”

Jay-Z also explained other parts of the album.

In the song 4:44, Jay Z said, “I apologize, often womanize/Took for my child to be born to see through a woman’s eyes.” Jay Z admitted in an interview about the album that he was a philanderer and that it was Blue’s birth in 2012 that made him change.

In the same song, Jay-Z says, “I still mourn this death, I apologize for all the stillborns / ‘Cause I wasn’t present, your body wouldn’t accept it.”

In her 2013 documentary on HBO, Beyonce revealed that she’d had a miscarriage before her pregnancy with Blue. It appears that Jay-Z blames himself for the miscarriage because of his emotional distance.

He goes on to say, “You did what with who?’ / What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? / ‘You risked that for Blue?”

And on Family Feud, “Yeah, I’ll f— up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky / A man that don’t take care of his family can’t be rich / I’ll watch ‘Godfather,’ I missed that whole shit.”

