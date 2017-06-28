Michelle Rodriguez Might Leave the Fast & Furious Franchise!

Michelle Rodriguez of the Fast & Furious franchise might be saying good bye to the series if they don’t ‘show some love to women’. She posted the statement on her Instagram account on Monday. She didn’t expand on what she meant by show some love to women, but if you think about it, women do get a lot less screen time than the men in the series. Charlize Theron did play the antagonist in the last movie, but she wasn’t on the screen 1/2 as much as Vin Diesel or Dwayne Johnson. Also, Rodriguez wasn’t in the movie a lot either. Hummm…What do you think? Does Michelle have a point? Check out the full story here and vote on what Michelle Rodriguez said.

