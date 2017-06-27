Bet you didn’t know that there was a National Sunglasses Day, well there is! Pull out your favorite pair and wear them! Don’t have a favorite pair? Can’t find a pair that fits you just right. Here are some basic tips to finding the right pair of sunglasses.

Heart Shaped Faces

If you have a broad bow and a narrow chin, look for styles that are bottom heavy frames.

Square Shaped Faces

Look for glasses with curvy frames like oval or rectangular pair with rounded edges. The modern cat eyed glass will work great!

Round Shaped Faces

Rectangular glass will balances out your features. Don’t go with too big frames, they will take away from your look.

Want more details? Want to see samples? Click here for a full rundown on the perfect shads for you! Again, Happy National Sunglasses Day!

