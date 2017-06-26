Kendu Isaacs Is Defnitely Salty Over Mary J. Blige’s BET Awards Performance

Kendu Isaacs Is Defnitely Salty Over Mary J. Blige’s BET Awards Performance

Blige's soon-to-be ex-husband said he didn't want her going on TV "airing the laundry."

Kendu Isaacs, a man whom many say has no shame—tried to do just that to Mary J. Blige after her emotional BET Awards performance last night.

Isaacs and Blige, currently embroiled in a messy divorce, were married for more than 13 years, but that is definitely over, now, and Isaacs has reportedly asked for more than $110,000 a month in spousal support.

Blige stepped out in a stunning and body-hugging sequined outfit and opened with “Set Me Free,” saying, “you ain’t getting a dime” to which the audience responded with cheers. She then ended her set with “Love Yourself” with A$AP Rocky.

Isaac must have been watching because he took to Instagram to tell Blige that he “can’t even begin to understand why you are going on about this the way you have been. … You and and I really need to talk and stop all this negative nonsense.”

Some would say asking for that much money per month if—as Mary alleges—you were cheating.

