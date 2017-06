Your browser does not support iframes.

06/26/17 – Roland Martin talks to Lisa Durden, the New Jersey professor who was fired after appearing on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight where she defended a Black Lives Matter party.

Black Lives Matter​ group in New York holds an "exclusively black" Memorial Day party… and asks all other races to stay away. pic.twitter.com/M24KFpXzPw — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 7, 2017

