This German Woman Has “Transformed” Into A Black Woman

Sooooo…this happened.
Martina BIG (known by this name because of her large implants) has almost completed her transition to becoming a Black woman.
She’s known for having the largest pair of breast implants in Europe. She’s also appeared on the plastic surgery show “Botched.”
Martina posted a video where she talked about her difficulty checking into a hotel now that her appearance doesn’t match her passport.
