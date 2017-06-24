Entertainment News
This German Woman Has “Transformed” Into A Black Woman

Karen Clark
Confused Shrugging Young Woman

Source: drbimages / Getty

Sooooo…this happened.

Martina BIG (known by this name because of her large implants) has almost completed her transition to becoming a Black woman.

 

 

 

She’s known for having the largest pair of breast implants in Europe. She’s also appeared on the plastic surgery show “Botched.”

 

Martina posted a video where she talked about her difficulty checking into a hotel now that her appearance doesn’t match her passport.

 

 

 

June 24: This Day in Black Music History

June 24: This Day in Black Music History

June 24: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the  achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

 

