Jesse Williams Accuses Estranged Wife Of Restricting Time With Their Children

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jesse Williams Accuses Estranged Wife Of Restricting Time With Their Children

The "Grey's Anatomy" star is filing for joint custody of the former couple's son and daughter.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty


We hate to see their divorce get ugly, but it’s being reported that Jesse Williams and his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee are fighting over custody of their two children.

According to US Weekly, the Grey’s Anatomy star, 35, and his attorneys claim that the real estate broker has refused the actor’s request to spend more time with their daughter, Sadie, and son, Maceo.

“Aryn restricts my time with the children and decides when, and for how long I may have them,” Williams alleges in filed legal papers.

He added: “She has rejected, without any reason, each and every request I have made to have the children sleepover at my residence. On the few days that I have the children, Aryn has insisted that my time with the children be limited during the week to approximately two-and-a-half hours per day, despite my requests for more time, including overnights with the children.”

The papers also stress that Williams has “always been an active, involved, ‘hands-on’ dad.”

However Drake-Lee’s lawyerJill Hersh, issued the following to US Weekly:

“Protecting the privacy and well-being of their children is of paramount importance to Aryn Drake-Lee Williams. It is unfortunate that Mr. Williams has chosen to draw public attention to this difficult time and transition for their family. Aryn is solely interested in the best interests of their children, supporting a healthy relationship with both parents, and protecting the children’s privacy. Therefore, she will not comment any further on Mr. Williams’ unilateral and unfortunate public allegations.”

As we previously reported, in April the activist and thespian filed from divorce from his wife of five years amid rumors that he was dating co-star and actress Minka Kelly. Even worse? Williams also allegedly asked the court to deny spousal support

We hope they can work this out for the children’s sake.

DON’T MISS:

Jesse Williams And Aryn Drake-Lee Are Co-Parenting 

Remy Ma Plans To Start Fund For Women Having Trouble Conceiving 

Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Redbook Magazine, Opens Up About Body Issues

Jesse Williams & 9 Other Celebrity Activists Who Inspire Us

9 photos Launch gallery

Jesse Williams & 9 Other Celebrity Activists Who Inspire Us

Continue reading Jesse Williams & 9 Other Celebrity Activists Who Inspire Us

Jesse Williams & 9 Other Celebrity Activists Who Inspire Us

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jesse Williams Accuses Estranged Wife Of Restricting Time…
 9 hours ago
06.23.17
The Top 8 BET Award Show Moments Of…
 14 hours ago
06.23.17
Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Redbook Magazine, Opens Up…
 14 hours ago
06.23.17
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
Kobe Bryant Marvels At His 6-Month-Old’s Abilities
 16 hours ago
06.22.17
Remy Ma Plans To Start Fund For Women…
 16 hours ago
06.23.17
Faizon Love
Faizon Love Clarifies Comments On Why He Thinks…
 17 hours ago
06.23.17
WATCH Chadwick Boseman Take On The Role Of…
 17 hours ago
06.22.17
What Would You Do: Kid Smacks Grandmother, Throws…
 17 hours ago
06.23.17
Man with money and happy expression
Take Our Easy Music Survey For A Chance…
 18 hours ago
06.22.17
Havoc Of Mobb Deep Reacts To Prodigy’s Death:…
 20 hours ago
06.22.17
Petty Peaches: Porsha Williams Shades NeNe Leakes’ ‘RHOA’…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Keshia Knight Pulliam Denies Custody Dispute With Ed…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Ciara Gets Glam As She Heads Back To…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Jussie Smollett’s Most Smoldering Moments
 2 days ago
06.22.17
BMM 2016
Photos