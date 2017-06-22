Han Solo Film is Coming Soon!

Calling all Star Wars Fans, we will finally get a movie just about Han Solo! There was a small problem with the film, the directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left over ‘creative differences’. That can’t be good, but Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm released a statement that “we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie.” Film for the movie will resume on July 10th with a scheduled release date of May 2018. Alden Ehrenreich from ‘Beautiful Creatures’ will take the lead role of Han Solo. This should be interesting. More details coming out soon!

