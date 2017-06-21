Entertainment News
Kim And Kanye West Are Reportedly Hiring A Surrogate To Carry Baby Number 3

The West's want to become a party of five.

Hello Beautiful Staff
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty


Kim Kardashian has openly admitted to having difficult pregnancies due to placenta accreta, a condition which turns pregnancy into a life-threatening experience for the mother. Doctors have warned Kim that she should not have a third child, but according to a report from TMZ, this is not stopping the West’s.


Reportedly Kim and Kanye West will give North and Saint another sibling, via a surrogate. The deal can possibly get even more costly:

  • If the surrogate has more than one child, they get an additional $5,000 for each kid.
  • If the surrogate loses any reproductive organs, she gets $4,000.

There are a list of things the surrogate can’t do from drinking and smoking during pregnancy to abstaining from hot tubs/saunas, or drinking more than one caffeinated beverage per day.

Kim and Kanye have agreed to assume legal and parental responsibilities of the child even if the child possess any abnormalities or defects.

The real question is, how much does the surrogate get paid for appearing on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians?” If they decide to publicly show this process…

SOURCE: TMZ

