Dash Cam Video Footage Moments Before Police Shot Philando Castille

Jodi Berry
Protests Erupt After Minnesota Officer Acquitted In Killing Of Philando Castile

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

Thousands saw the shooting of Philando Castille via video live streamed to Facebook by his girlfriend Diamond Reynolds. But few have seen video of the moments before the tragic shooting until now. Video from the dash cam of Officer Jeronimo Yanez’s patrol car, was played several times to jurors during Yanez’s manslaughter trial.

Yanez was acquitted Friday on one count of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of intentional discharge of firearm that endangers safety.

Castille dies and his killer gets away with murder. SMH

*Note* Video graphic

