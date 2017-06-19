Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Is Lionel Richie Being Considered As An American Idol Judge?

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
'BET AWARDS' 14 - Show

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Talks are underway for music legend Lionel Richie to join Katy Perry as the shows second judge on American Idol. The producers of the show liked the fact that Richie has an outgoing TV personality, and has had great success in the entertainment industry.

Kathy Perry is reportedly has a $25 million deal and with Ryan Seacrest signing on to host again with a deal between $10 and $15 million. The question remains, what’s left in the budget to offer Richie to be a part of the show?

ABC is bringing back “American Idol,” for the 2017-2018 season.

Your thoughts. Would you like to see Lionel Richie on American Idol?

Related:
Remy Ma Calls Out Nicki Minaj For ‘Acting Tough And Hardcorial’ At Birthday Bash
American Idol’ Set To Return To New Home At ABC

American Idol , American Idol Judges , Lionel Richie

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Is Lionel Richie Being Considered As An American Idol Judge?

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce Knowles (lead singer, key somgwriter) and her father Mathew Knowles (manager) of the pop tri
The Beyhive Wants Matthew To Know The Twins…
 13 mins ago
06.19.17
Wheel of Fortune
“Wheel Of Fortune” Features Slave Images On Their…
 29 mins ago
06.19.17
Is Lionel Richie Being Considered As An American…
 59 mins ago
06.19.17
Ebony Magazine And Apple Celebrate Black Hollywood
Kenya Moore Posts Pics With Her New Husband…
 3 hours ago
06.19.17
Meagan Good Is Out Here Being DeVon Franklin’s…
 23 hours ago
06.19.17
Beyoncé And Twins Remain In Hospital Due To…
 23 hours ago
06.19.17
Idris Elba Returns For Season 5 “Luther”
 23 hours ago
06.19.17
‘All Eyez On Me’ Producer Dismisses Jada Pinkett…
 1 day ago
06.19.17
Happy Father’s Day! Celebs Send Messages Of Love…
 1 day ago
06.19.17
Amazing Pics Of Parenthood Starring The Carters!
 1 day ago
06.19.17
Beyonce Gives Birth To Twins!
 1 day ago
06.19.17
Dem Babies! The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé…
 2 days ago
06.18.17
Like A Boss! Watch Serena Williams Play Tennis…
 2 days ago
06.18.17
#PhilandoCastile: Celebrity Twitter Reactions To The Not Guilty…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
BMM 2016
Photos