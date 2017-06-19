Is Lionel Richie Being Considered As An American Idol Judge?

Talks are underway for music legend Lionel Richie to join Katy Perry as the shows second judge on American Idol. The producers of the show liked the fact that Richie has an outgoing TV personality, and has had great success in the entertainment industry.
Kathy Perry is reportedly has a $25 million deal and with Ryan Seacrest signing on to host again with a deal between $10 and $15 million. The question remains, what’s left in the budget to offer Richie to be a part of the show?
ABC is bringing back “American Idol,” for the 2017-2018 season.
Your thoughts. Would you like to see Lionel Richie on American Idol?
