A suspect in the Virginia shooting that occurred this morning has been identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Illinois.

JUST IN: Police identify suspect in shooting attack on GOP lawmakers as James Hodgkinson https://t.co/oPSs17MMVG https://t.co/sZ2XkxTuCC — CNN (@CNN) June 14, 2017

The gunman has died according to President Trump.

Trump announces that alleged shooter James Hodgkinson has died pic.twitter.com/5RcTxrouvm — Axios (@axios) June 14, 2017

"His social media is full of rants… but no threats." – @BrianRoss on shooting suspect James T. Hodgkinson, who has died. pic.twitter.com/xjAH3aeqMR — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 14, 2017

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark