Free Tacos At Taco Bell Today In Honor Of Golden State’s Win

In honor of the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Championship win, Taco Bell is participating in a “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” giveaway!
Today only, you can pick up a free Doritos Locos from Taco Bell from 2-6 p.m. One free taco per person while supplies last.
June 13: This Day in Black Music History
4 photos Launch gallery
June 13: This Day in Black Music History
1. Garland Wilson1 of 4
2. Gary U.S. Bonds2 of 4
3. Raz-B3 of 4
4. Rapper Lil Snupe4 of 4
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours