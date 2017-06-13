Free Tacos At Taco Bell Today In Honor Of Golden State’s Win

In honor of the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Championship win, Taco Bell is participating in a “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” giveaway!

Today only, you can pick up a free Doritos Locos from Taco Bell from 2-6 p.m. One free taco per person while supplies last.

The day is finally here. Score your free #DoritosLocosTacos today between 2-6 p.m. Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/kv0xb6Of3H — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 13, 2017

