GoTriangle vs Southpoint Mall

Do you park at the Streets at Southpoint Mall for GoTriangle be careful if you are there after 6pm you might get towed! WHAT you say? Last week, the mall put fliers on the cars in the GoTriangle park-and-ride spaces warning that they could be towed if they park there before 6am or after 6pm. The Durham Planning Director responded saying it would be illegal because the mall didn’t have any signage saying that. So Southpoint fixed that problem, they put up signs over the weekend.

Now the city is in negotiations with the mall. No word on how the mall will know which cars are which. Until the parking situation is sorted out, you have to be careful of where you park when you go to Southpoint for GoTriangle.

