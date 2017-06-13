News
Home > News

GoTriangle vs Southpoint Mall

bvick
Leave a comment
Girls shopping

Source: Oktay Ortakcioglu / Getty

Do you park at the Streets at Southpoint Mall for GoTriangle be careful if you are there after 6pm you might get towed! WHAT you say? Last week, the mall put fliers on the cars in the GoTriangle park-and-ride spaces warning that they could be towed if they park there before 6am or after 6pm. The Durham Planning Director responded saying it would be illegal because the mall didn’t have any signage saying that. So Southpoint fixed that problem, they put up signs over the weekend.

Now the city is in negotiations with the mall. No word on how the mall will know which cars are which. Until the parking situation is sorted out, you have to be careful of where you park when you go to Southpoint for GoTriangle.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading GoTriangle vs Southpoint Mall

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Vintage Black Beauties Through The Years
 8 hours ago
06.13.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 9 hours ago
06.13.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 10 hours ago
06.13.17
Charlie Wilson Performs “Good Time” On Kimmel Show
 10 hours ago
06.13.17
Watch: TLC Kicks Off The Summer With “Way…
 11 hours ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 11 hours ago
06.13.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Jessica Dime Literally Snatches Treasure’s Wig…
 24 hours ago
06.13.17
Lights, Camera, Action! ‘RHOA’ Starts Shooting Season 10
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Xscape Signs On For New Reality Show
 1 day ago
06.13.17
NYC Mother Dies After Complications From Multiple Plastic…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Former NBA Player Sebastian Telfair Arrested On Weapons…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
On Amber Rose, Bush Politics & Feminism
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Summer Jam 2017: Remy Ma Unifies Female Rappers,…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Could You Have Guessed The Top 10 Highest…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
BMM 2016
Photos