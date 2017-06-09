Ed Hartwell Files New Legal Docs Against Keshia Knight Pulliam

The saga continues…

A few days ago, Keshia Knight Pulliam was by Bill Cosby’s side for the first day of his sexual assault trial.

Now, Ed Hartwell has filed court docs saying her trip to spend time with Cosby cost him visitation time with their baby girl. Hartwell says he only gets Baby Ella for one hour twice per week. According to him, his visitation time was scheduled for Tuesday, but he didn’t get to spend time with the baby because Keshia was still out of town.

Hartwell is demanding a make-up visit with the baby and wants Knight Pulliam to pay legal fees for his latest court filing.

