Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ed Hartwell Files New Legal Docs Against Keshia Knight Pulliam

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Trial Begins For Bill Cosby

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

The saga continues…

A few days ago, Keshia Knight Pulliam was by Bill Cosby’s side for the first day of his sexual assault trial.

Read More: Bill Cosby Shows Up For First Day Of Sex Assault Trial…One Of His Television Kids By His Side

Now, Ed Hartwell has filed court docs saying her trip to spend time with Cosby cost him visitation time with their baby girl. Hartwell says he only gets Baby Ella for one hour twice per week. According to him, his visitation time was scheduled for Tuesday, but he didn’t get to spend time with the baby because Keshia was still out of town.

Hartwell is demanding a make-up visit with the baby and wants Knight Pulliam to pay legal fees for his latest court filing.

Read More: Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Tired Of Late Child Support Payments…Here’s How She Wants To Fix It

 

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/03 – 06/09)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/03 – 06/09)

Continue reading Ed Hartwell Files New Legal Docs Against Keshia Knight Pulliam

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/03 – 06/09)

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Ed Hartwell , Keshia Knight Pulliam

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trial Begins For Bill Cosby
Ed Hartwell Files New Legal Docs Against Keshia…
 1 hour ago
06.09.17
VH1's 2nd Annual 'Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms' - Arrivals
Guess How Much Mary J. Blige Has Been…
 1 day ago
06.08.17
Oprah Says ‘Underground’ Is Too Expensive For OWN…
 1 day ago
06.08.17
Won’t He Do It? Tamar Braxton Publicly Apologizes…
 2 days ago
06.08.17
Kevin Hart Reveals That Past Arguments With Ex-Wife…
 2 days ago
06.08.17
Young, Gifted, and Black: Yara Shahidi Is Heading…
 2 days ago
06.08.17
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Dodgers Game
Luna Throws Out First Pitch At Mariners Game;…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Barack Obama And Justin Trudeau Had The Most…
 2 days ago
06.08.17
Growing Up, I Always Thought Patty Mayonnaise Was…
 2 days ago
06.08.17
Happy Birthday: We Remember Music Icon Prince Rodgers…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Janet Sheds 50 Pounds for Upcoming Tour
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Uh Oh! ‘Black Magic’ Creator Sues Vivica A.…
 3 days ago
06.07.17
Keshia Knight Pulliam On Why She Supports Bill…
 3 days ago
06.07.17
Ciara Gets Real About Her Body Image After…
 3 days ago
06.07.17
BMM 2016
Photos