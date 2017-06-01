Entertainment News
Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Tired Of Late Child Support Payments…Here’s How She Wants To Fix It

Karen Clark
Big Hart Sports And Fitness Academy Grand Opening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Seems like things aren’t getting any better between Keshia Knight Pulliam and Ed Hartwell.

Apparently, Ed has been late with some child support payments for their 5-month-old daughter. So, to fix the situation, Keshia has filed paperwork with the courts requesting that Ed’s future child support payments come directly from his NFL pension payments or from his disability payments.

She has requested that the judge jail Hartwell until he makes good on outstanding payments.

Knight-Pulliam also wants Ed to go ahead and sign paperwork giving conset to allow Keshia to take their daughter out of the country when she has to work abroad. Apparently, he’s been dragging his feet.

 

Black Music Month originated in 1979.  President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the great music, achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we’ve lost.

 

Photos