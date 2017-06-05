National
Bill Cosby Shows Up For First Day Of Sex Assault Trial…One Of His Television Kids By His Side

Karen Clark
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-CRIME-ASSAULT-COSBY

Source: DON EMMERT / Getty

Today is the first day of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial. He arrived at court this morning with his television daughter, Keshia Knight Pulliam, at his side.

Cosby is on trial for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004.

 

Dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. Many of them have showed up for the trial in Pennsylvania.

 

 

