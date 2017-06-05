Bill Cosby Shows Up For First Day Of Sex Assault Trial…One Of His Television Kids By His Side

Today is the first day of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial. He arrived at court this morning with his television daughter, Keshia Knight Pulliam, at his side.

Cosby is on trial for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004.

#BillCosby accompanied by his lawyer and #KeshiaKnightPulliam for his court date in Philadelphia, where he is charged with sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/nRqF8OLCR4 — B. Scott (@lovebscott) June 5, 2017

Dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. Many of them have showed up for the trial in Pennsylvania.

