Congratulations To Class Of 2017

Congratulations to the High School class of 2017!

Thousands of Wake County High School Students will celebrate their graduations beginning this weekend. The Wake County school system has 20 ceremonies planned Friday through Wednesday. Some of the ceremonies are held at the schools, while the majority are being held at the Raleigh Convention Center and the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh over the weekend. Expect heavier traffic volume in downtown Raleigh due to the graduation ceremonies.

For list of schools graduating Click Here

