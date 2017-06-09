Local
Home > Local

Congratulations To Class Of 2017

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
USA: Education: High School Graduation Ceremony

Source: Sandy Huffaker / Getty

Congratulations to the High School class of 2017!

Thousands of Wake County High School Students will celebrate their graduations beginning this weekend. The Wake County school system has 20 ceremonies planned Friday through Wednesday. Some of the ceremonies are held at the schools, while the majority are being held at the Raleigh Convention Center and the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh over the weekend. Expect heavier traffic volume in downtown Raleigh due to the graduation ceremonies.

For list of schools graduating Click Here

Related:
Nicki Minaj Offers To Help Fans Pay Their College Tuition And Student Loans On Twitter
#BlackGirlMagic: New Jersey Teen Gets Into All 8 Ivy League Schools

grads , graduation , high school , traffic , Wake County

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Congratulations To Class Of 2017

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
VH1's 2nd Annual 'Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms' - Arrivals
Guess How Much Mary J. Blige Has Been…
 18 hours ago
06.08.17
Oprah Says ‘Underground’ Is Too Expensive For OWN…
 20 hours ago
06.08.17
Won’t He Do It? Tamar Braxton Publicly Apologizes…
 1 day ago
06.08.17
Kevin Hart Reveals That Past Arguments With Ex-Wife…
 1 day ago
06.08.17
Young, Gifted, and Black: Yara Shahidi Is Heading…
 1 day ago
06.08.17
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Dodgers Game
Luna Throws Out First Pitch At Mariners Game;…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Barack Obama And Justin Trudeau Had The Most…
 2 days ago
06.08.17
Growing Up, I Always Thought Patty Mayonnaise Was…
 2 days ago
06.08.17
Happy Birthday: We Remember Music Icon Prince Rodgers…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Janet Sheds 50 Pounds for Upcoming Tour
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Uh Oh! ‘Black Magic’ Creator Sues Vivica A.…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Keshia Knight Pulliam On Why She Supports Bill…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Ciara Gets Real About Her Body Image After…
 3 days ago
06.07.17
Bill Maher Set To Return To HBO’s ‘Real…
 3 days ago
06.06.17
BMM 2016
Photos