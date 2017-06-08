Entertainment News
Guess How Much Mary J. Blige Has Been Ordered To Pay In Spousal Support

Karen Clark
VH1's 2nd Annual 'Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms' - Arrivals

Source: Tara Ziemba / Getty

You know that TMZ is always on top of things. Now they’re reporting that a judge has ordered Mary J. Blige to pay Kendu Isaacs spousal support.

You may remember that he originally requested about $129k per month. He ain’t getting that.

The judge ordered that Mary pay Kendu $30k monthly in TEMPORARY support. She has to pay this amount retroactively going back to September. She also has to pay his attorney fees.

In addition, the judge said that the couple was living beyond their means during the marriage and they have to pay millions in back taxes.

 

