Luna Throws Out First Pitch At Mariners Game; Parents John & Chrissy Tag Along

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s baby girl Luna, threw out the first pitch last night at a Seattle Mariners game. It all started when they asked Chrissy to throw the first pitch, but she suggested their daughter do it instead.

can luna do it @johnlegend please please please https://t.co/hnpTMQ4VJ0 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 4, 2017

So, Luna started practicing.

She's practicing @mariners! She might need to throw it behind her back at this rate pic.twitter.com/fLPniDqoXt — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 4, 2017

By last night, Luna was READY.

Omg she actually threw the first pitch 😂😂@johnlegend @chrissyteigen pic.twitter.com/A2m8CCwgYZ — La Vie En Rose (@gsforever22) June 7, 2017

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

Proud papa #LunasFirstTour A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners' bubble gum #LunasFirstTour #Seattle A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

HOW CUTE!!!!

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark