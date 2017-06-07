Luna Throws Out First Pitch At Mariners Game; Parents John & Chrissy Tag Along

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s baby girl Luna, threw out the first pitch last night at a Seattle Mariners game. It all started when they asked Chrissy to throw the first pitch, but she suggested their daughter do it instead.
So, Luna started practicing.
By last night, Luna was READY.
HOW CUTE!!!!
The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons' Most Fashionable Moments
11 photos Launch gallery
1. Prince's haute hairSource:Instagram 1 of 11
2. Prince at the 2010 BET Music AwardsSource:Getty 2 of 11
3. Roses from Prince?Source:Instagram 3 of 11
4. Prince and Beyonce in 2004Source:Instagram 4 of 11
5. Prince in 2007Source:Getty 5 of 11
6. Pattern party with Prince!Source:Instagram 6 of 11
7. Accessories on fleek!Source:Instagram 7 of 11
8. Stylish in sequins!Source:Instagram 8 of 11
9. Prince at the 57th Annual Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 9 of 11
10. PrinceSource:Instagram 10 of 11
11. Prince wears graphic printsSource:Instagram 11 of 11
