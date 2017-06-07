Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Luna Throws Out First Pitch At Mariners Game; Parents John & Chrissy Tag Along

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Dodgers Game

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s baby girl Luna, threw out the first pitch last night at a Seattle Mariners game. It all started when they asked Chrissy to throw the first pitch, but she suggested their daughter do it instead.

So, Luna started practicing.

By last night, Luna was READY.

 

 

 

 

Proud papa #LunasFirstTour

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

 

Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners' bubble gum #LunasFirstTour #Seattle

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

 

HOW CUTE!!!!

 

Prince

The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons' Most Fashionable Moments

11 photos Launch gallery

The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons' Most Fashionable Moments

Continue reading The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons’ Most Fashionable Moments

The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons' Most Fashionable Moments

Prince's style is unlike any other. He challenged the norms of masculinity and inspired others to tap into their style regardless of gender. See the Purple Rain singers' most stylish moments.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

chrissy teigen , John Legend , Luna , Mariners

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Dodgers Game
Luna Throws Out First Pitch At Mariners Game;…
 1 hour ago
06.07.17
Happy Birthday: We Remember Music Icon Prince Rodgers…
 4 hours ago
06.07.17
Janet Sheds 50 Pounds for Upcoming Tour
 5 hours ago
06.07.17
Uh Oh! ‘Black Magic’ Creator Sues Vivica A.…
 17 hours ago
06.07.17
Keshia Knight Pulliam On Why She Supports Bill…
 18 hours ago
06.07.17
Ciara Gets Real About Her Body Image After…
 23 hours ago
06.07.17
Bill Maher Set To Return To HBO’s ‘Real…
 1 day ago
06.06.17
Rihanna Takes To Instagram To Respond To Body-Shaming
 1 day ago
06.07.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: DeMario’s Back…But Not For Long
 2 days ago
06.06.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Might Not Be Jasmine’s Baby’s…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Former Miss USA Deshauna Barber Talks Racism During…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Keyshia Cole Fears She’s Losing Her Mother To…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Maxwell Releases Documentary About His King & Queen…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Mario Mourns The Death Of His Mother
 2 days ago
06.06.17
BMM 2016
Photos